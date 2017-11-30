The Orville Sneak Peek: Yaphit Accuses the Captain of Gelatinous Racism

Ed reasons for passing Yaphit over for a promotion don’t gel at all with The Orville‘s engineer, as seen in this sneak peek from the already renewed Fox’s drama’s penultimate Season 1 episode.

In “New Dimensions” (airing tonight at 9/8c, on Fox), Kelly discovers that Lt. John Lamarr is smarter than he lets on, so she pushes Ed to consider him for a key leadership position after the ship gets damaged by a mysterious spatial anomaly.

In the exclusive clip above, Yaphit (voiced by Norm Macdonald) confronts Captain Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) about the staffing decision, suggesting he’s being “so frickin’ racist.” Is Ed ready for this anger of this jelly? Press play to find out.

