Kevin Williamson's Dark Fairy Tale Drama Ordered at CBS All Access

Kevin Williamson is going to spin some scary stories — as if you’d expect any other kind — for CBS All Access.

The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to Tell Me a Story, which puts a dark psychological twist on classic fairy tales, our sister site Deadline reports.

Set in present-day New York, the drama’s first season will incorporate elements of The Three Little Pigs, Jack and the Beanstalk and Little Red Riding Hood, weaving them together into “an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed revenge and murder.”

Tell Me a Story, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kaplan Entertainment, is based on a Spanish format.

Williamson’s previous small-screen projects include Dawson’s Creek, Stalker and The Vampire Diaries. Will you check out his latest venture? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.