Fall TV Winners & Losers: From Good Doctors (and Places) to a Bleak Today

Among the freshman class, a pair of boy geniuses — young Sheldon Cooper and that very good doctor, Shaun Murphy — have much to celebrate, while ABC’s Ten Days lasted all of four nights before getting benched. Of TV’s returning shows, things at Grey Sloan Memorial and in Riverdale, USA are positively hopping, while the once-venerable Walking Dead is lurching into somnambulist mode.

Sadly this year, real-life headlines couldn’t help but put the familiar in a new, upsetting light, and thus steer two of our choices.

