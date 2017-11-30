Ratings: Empire Slips to New Lows, Survivor Tops Night With Season High

Fox’s Empire this Wednesday drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, down 16 and 20 percent form its last fresh episode to mark new series lows.

Leading out of that, Star (3.7 mil/1.2) was steady.

Topping Wednesday night in the demo was a double helping of Survivor, which averaged a 1.8 rating (matching its season high) while drawing 8.2 million viewers. The Bruno Mars special did 5.4 mil/1.1.

RELATEDNBC Christmas Special Skips Mention of Fired Matt Lauer

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Rock Center tree lighting special (9 mil/1.7) delivered the night’s biggest audience while steady in the demo versus last year. Leading out of that, SVU (7.1 mil/1.5) surged 40 percent to its biggest audience since September of last year and its best demo number since Feb. 8. Chicago PD (6.9 mil/1.3) hit and tied season highs.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.4 mil/0.5) and an eventful Dynasty (700K/0.2) were steady.

ABC | Speechless (4.2 mil/1.1) was steady; The Goldbergs (5.6 mil/1.4), Modern Family (6.1 mil/1.6) and Designated Survivor (4 mil/0.7) each dipped a tenth, with the latter tying series lows; and American Housewife (4.5 mil/1.0) slipped to series lows.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.