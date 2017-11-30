Bobby Cannavale Joins Julia Roberts-Fronted Drama Series Homecoming

Bobby Cannavale is going to Homecoming with Julia Roberts.

The Emmy-winning Boardwalk Empire actor is set to star opposite Roberts in the forthcoming political thriller, which in July nabbed a two-season, straight-to-series order from Amazon. Cannavale will play Colin Belfast, the ambitious off-site supervisor at the U.S. government’s top-secret Homecoming Initiative where Roberts’ character works. Shots Fired‘s Stephan James rounds out the cast as a soldier eager to rejoin civilian life.

Written by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, Homecoming is based on the fictional podcast of the same name.

Cannavale’s TV credits also include Vinyl, Master of None, Third Watch and Mr. Robot. He recently signed on to reprise his role as Will’s cop ex-boyfriend Vince D’Angelo Will & Grace.