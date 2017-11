Fox is scaring up more Ghosted.

The comedy, which stars Adam Scott and Craig Robinson as a pair of paranormal investigators, has been ordered for six more episodes, bringing its Season 1 total to 16, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Paul Lieberstein (The Office) is replacing Kevin Etten as showrunner.

New episodes of Ghosted air Sundays at 8:30/7:30c.

