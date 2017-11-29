Arrowverse Crossover Secret: Which Set Was Recycled for the Big Wedding?

Maybe (or quite possibly) I’m a rube, but I assumed that the Arrowverse crossover event’s (crashed) WestAllen wedding was filmed inside an actual, cathedral-ceilinged church. One that has a comprehensive insurance policy.

The truth, though, is detailed in this exclusive sneak peek from “Inside The Crossover: Crisis on Earth-X,” a special feature that this Friday will be available with the digital season pass of each show.

In the video above, Supergirl EP Robert Rovner gives props to his production designer, Tyler Barron, for assembling a house of worship after location scouting for a physical church came up empty.

Arrow EP Marc Guggenheim then shares an extra bit of “inside baseball,” revealing which lightly used set from his show was recycled for Barry and Iris’ almost-special day.

