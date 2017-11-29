Arrowverse EP Andrew Kreisberg Officially Fired Following Sexual Harassment Investigation

Andrew Kreisberg‘s suspension has turned into a full-fledged firing.

The longtime Arrowverse EP has been terminated following what Warner Bros. calls a “thorough investigation” into multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The studio added in a statement that “Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both The Flash, where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and Supergirl, where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.”

Berlanti and producing partner Sarah Schechter released their own statement saying, “Warner Bros. Television Group recently concluded its investigation into the allegations against Andrew Kreisberg. We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio’s decision. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — coworkers, crew and staff alike.”

Kreisberg was suspended last month from his co-showrunner duties on Supergirl and The Flash after our sister site Variety reported that the writer-producer had engaged in inappropriate physical contact and endemic sexual harassment over a number of years, either by touching and sometimes kissing people without their permission. At the time, Kreisberg refuted the allegations. “I have made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized,” he said. “I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years. But never in what I believe to be an unwanted way and certainly never in a sexual way.”