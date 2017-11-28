Meghan Markle's Suits Exit Confirmed

It’s official: She’s leaving Pearson Specter Litt… and joining the royal family.

Following the announcement of her engagement to the UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is indeed leaving the cast of the USA drama Suits, the network confirmed on Tuesday. Markle, who has played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane since the show’s pilot, “will depart from USA’s legal drama at the end of Season 7, which returns to the network in early 2018,” per the official statement.

Markle’s exit was first reported a few weeks back, with her co-star Patrick J. Adams (Mike) also reportedly set to depart the series. (USA has still not confirmed Adams’ exit.) Suits hasn’t even officially been renewed for an eighth season, and contracts for all of the main cast members are set to expire at the end of Season 7. However, a Suits spinoff centered on former co-star Gina Torres’ character Jessica is currently in development.

Markle may actually end up walking down the aisle twice next year: Her Suits character Rachel is currently engaged to Mike, and her real-life wedding to Prince Harry is slated for May.

Can Suits go on without Rachel — and maybe Mike, too? Weigh in, Suits fans, in the comments.