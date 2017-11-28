Chances are good Howie Mandel will be getting an invite to the royal wedding. (No word yet on The Banker.)

Suits actress Meghan Markle — whose engagement to Prince Harry was announced on Monday — had a little-known stint as a Deal or No Deal briefcase model in 2006-07, and we’ve got a clip to refresh your memory.

In the video below, an anxious Deal contestant, with an assist from her mom, chooses one of the five briefcases that remain on stage, and Markle has the massive responsibility of revealing the dollar amount inside of it. (And with such poise! The Queen will love her.)

Watch the clip below to see a glimpse of Markle’s Deal days, then drop a comment and tell us: Did you already know about her past life as a briefcase model?