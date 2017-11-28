TVLine Items: Legion's Season 2 Baddie Exits, Drunk History Trailer and More

Legion is losing its bad guy.

Saïd Taghmaoui — who co-starred in this year’s Wonder Woman movie — will no longer portray Amahl Farouk, aka the Shadow King, in Season 2 of the FX drama, our sister site Variety reports.

It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con this past July that the actor would be playing a new incarnation of the malevolent parasite that invaded David’s psyche in Season 1 before finally being expelled in the finale. The role will be recast.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Comedy Central has released a new trailer for the return of Drunk History. The Season 5 premiere (airing Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10/9c) features guest stars Paget Brewster, Tiffany Haddish, Jack McBrayer, Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps, Amber Ruffin, Alexander Skarsgård and Evan Rachel Wood.

* Netflix will debut the coming-of-age dramedy Sex Education in 2019. The series follows a socially awkward high school virgin who lives with his sex-therapist mother. Together with a whip-smart bad girl, the teens form an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems.

* NBC has acquired the broadcast rights to the Billboard Music Awards, beginning with the 2018 telecast. The program previously aired on ABC.