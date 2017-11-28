Ratings: Arrowverse Crossover Opener Lifts Supergirl, Arrow to 1-Year Highs

Sometimes more is more, The CW’s Arrowverse crossover event proved, as it does each year, with its “super”-sized ratings.

Kicking off Night 1, Monday’s opening hour drew 2.65 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, surging 40 and 80 percent from Supergirl‘s previous episode to mark that show’s biggest audience since Jan. 23 and its best demo number since last November’s crossover launch (3.5 mil/1.1).

Part 2 aka the ostensible “Arrow episode” followed with 2.54 mil and a 0.9, nearly doubling that show’s most recent Thursday outing to mark its best numbers since last November’s crossover installment/Episode 100 (3.6 mil/1.3). Last year’s “Heroes v Aliens” crossover averaged 3.7 mil with a 1.3.

All told, The CW enjoyed its most-watched Monday since Jan. 12, 2009 and its highest-rated one in more than six years (since April 25, 2011).

Elsewhere….

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption in Houston, the CMA Country Christmas special (8.2 mil/1.2) rose 20 percent from last year to mark its best numbers since 2014. The Good Doctor (9.5 mil/1.8) dipped to its smallest audience yet while steady in the demo.

NBC | The Voice (9.8 mil/2.0) rose from last Monday’s season lows, while the Pentatonix holiday special (5.8 mil/1.2) slipped 23 and 14 percent versus last year.

CBS | Man With a Plan (5.7 mil/1.1) and 9JKL (4.6 mil/0.9) each ticked up, with the latter hitting 4-week highs. Kevin Can Wait (6.3 mil/1.2), Superior Donuts (5.1 mil/1.0) and Scorpion (5.4 mil/0.9) all held steady in the demo, with the latter drawing its best audience since the season opener.

