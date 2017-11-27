James Franco, Kevin Hart to Host Saturday Night Live in December

Saturday Night Live is bringing back a pair of fan-favorite hosts for its final episodes of 2017.

James Franco, currently starring in HBO’s The Deuce, will return to host for a fourth time on Dec. 9 (11:30/10:30c), accompanied by musical guest SZA. Kevin Hart will follow on Dec. 16, marking his third occasion as SNL host; Hart will be joined by seven-time musical guest the Foo Fighters.

As previously announced, Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan will host on Dec. 2, with musical guest U2.

