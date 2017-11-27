Ratings: Miss Universe Slips to Second-Lowest Numbers Ever, Shark Tank Rises

Fox’s broadcast of the 66th Miss Universe pageant drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating on Sunday, down 15 and 27 percent from the previous coronation to mark its second-lowest numbers ever (edging out 2013’s nadir of 3.8 mil/0.9, when the event was aired on a tape delay from Russia).

The evening’s biggest draw of course was NBC Sunday Night Football, which with 16.4 mil and a 5.1 was down 13 and 18 percent from last week’s boffo match-up.

Over on ABC, America’s Funniest Videos (5.3 mil/1.2) delivered season highs, while Shark Tank (4.1 mil/1.0) was up a tenth.

More to come….