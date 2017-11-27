Marvel's Daredevil Adds Wilson Bethel as Series Regular for Season 3

Wilson Bethel is getting caught up in the Daredevil vs. Kingpin battle.

The Hart of Dixie alum has joined Marvel’s Daredevil as a series regular for Season 3, our sister site Variety reports.

Bethel will portray an FBI agent — his name is not being disclosed for now — who plays a critical role in the conflict between Matt Murdock aka Daredevil and returning foe Wilson Fisk /Kingpin.

In August, a leaked character description for an FBI agent led to speculation that the Netflix drama would be introducing the Marvel antagonist Sin-Eater.

Bethel starred as Wade Kinsella for four seasons on The CW’s Hart of Dixie, after which he appeared on The Astronaut Wives Club, Blood & Oil and How to Get Away With Murder.

Daredevil fans, hit the comments with your theories on Bethel’s mysterious role.