Titans: Your Guide to Who's Playing Whom on the DC Streaming Series

Superhero team-ups are all the rage these days — look no further than Justice League, currently in theaters, or this week’s four-way Arrowverse crossover on The CW — and DC isn’t showing any signs of stopping.

In fact, DC recently finished announcing the cast of Titans, a live-action series in the works for its upcoming yet-untitled streaming service. From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, the drama follows Dick Grayson (aka Robin) as he steps out of Batman’s shadow and assembles a motley crew of crimefighters, ranging from an alien warrior princess to a green-skinned boy with the ability to turn into animals.

To that end, TVLine has assembled a guide to Titans’ new faces — some of which should actually look very familiar.

Browse our gallery of character breakdowns — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts on Titans‘ casting below.