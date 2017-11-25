Dear TV: Stop Telling the Techno-Babbling Character to 'Put It in English'

Dear TV,

Sometimes your scenes involving supersmart characters take dumb, expected turns.

I’m talking about when a smartie’s outburst of techno babble is met by his or her layman colleagues with glazed eyes and dropped jaws, followed by the inevitable variation on, “In English, please?”

Take, for example, this recent episode of Arrow, where on three different occasions — all within the same 42 minutes, and sometimes just scenes apart — a tech genius failed to dumb things down enough for the room:

TV, I am not here to begrudge you the brandishing of brilliant minds on shows such as Arrow, Criminal Minds and Scorpion. Far from it. Lord knows, Jack Bauer would have died 10 times over had Chloe not known how to open a socket and upload a terabyte widget into the ethersphere. Rather, my point is this:

When you get to one of those scenes, keep in mind that these people almost always have worked with each other for years. So at some point, didn’t Alias‘ Marshall or Bones‘ Brennan realize that to launch into a techno babble-heavy dissertation would, without fail, result in someone asking for it “in English”? And then they’d have to basically repeat themselves?

It’s like this, TV. When I visit with my mom and she asks, “How is that Mark Harmon’s CSI show doing in the ratings?,” I don’t respond, “Well, it’s down 13 percent in the 18-49 demo year over year, but it’s still leading the night in P2+.” I say, “A lot of people are still watching it, Ma!”

We hear all the time from showrunners about how such-and-such scene/kiss was “cut for time,” because every second is precious. Well, if I may suggest an area where time can be easily trimmed, reconsider the Techno Babble/”Put it in English” trope, and instead have the computer/science/medical whiz “decode” their dizzying download as they go along. (“I could do this, which means this….”) In an increasingly tech-heavy/-savvy society, the tech wonk’s words aren’t as insanely foreign as they used to be, while the ostensible humor of the moment (“You’re so smaht! And I isn’t!”) has become the groan-worthy equivalent of a Dad Joke — and trust me, I know plenty of those!

Yours truly in TV,

Matt