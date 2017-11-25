Friday Ratings: Trolls Trump Grinch, Give NBC a 33-Month Time Slot High

NBC’s broadcast of something called DreamWorks Trolls Holiday led the holiday Friday pack, scoring a 1.4 demo rating to go with its 5.2 million total viewers.

The Trolls in fact gave NBC its best non-Olympics numbers in the Fridays-at-8:30 time slot since Feb. 20, 2015, while also netting this TV season’s best Kids 2-11 rating among Big 4 primetime programs.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, opening the Peacock’s night, placed second with a 1.3 rating (and 5.7 million viewers).

Among other holiday-themed fare, CBS’ Frosty the Snowman did 4 mil/0.8, leading into Frosty Returns‘ 3 mil/0.6; ABC’s Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town drew 3.4 mil/0.8.

Elsewhere, CBS’ Grammys Greatest Stories did 3.3 mil and a 0.6, while Night 2 of The CW’s iHeart Radio Music Festival coverage (860K/0.2) drew a bigger audience than any Crazy Ex-Girlfriend or Jane the Virgin episode this fall.