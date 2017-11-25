Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5: Watch the Out-of-This-World First 17 Minutes

A very extended sneak peek at Season 5 of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. answers some questions — while raising a veritable galaxy of new ones.

In the 17-minute preview above, we get a wealth of information on who exactly crashed Coulson & Co.’s season-ending, foiling-of-the-Framework victory celebration at a quaint diner — including how that person doffs his meat suit before showering…?!

We then see (all but one of!) the abducted agents assemble in front of a familiar-looking… thing… before being subject to… whatever it does. Cut to an interstellar barracks of sort, where Coulson, Simmons et al attempt to make sense of their extremely new surroundings.

Agents of SHIELD Season 5 premieres Friday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c, on ABC.