Thanksgiving Ratings: Young Sheldon Surges to Hit Thursday High

CBS’ Young Sheldon gobbled up a generous helping of the 18-49 demo on Thanksgiving night, surging 30 percent week-to-week to score its best rating — 2.6 — since its special Monday preview.

Leading out of that, Mom (8 mil/1.8) and Life in Pieces (5.9 mil/1.3) respectively rose 29 and 18 percent to both hit season highs in the demo, while S.W.A.T. (5.8 mil/1.1) rose two tenths to match its premiere rating.

Opening the Eye’s night, a Big Bang rerun (12.1 mil/2.9) led Thursday’s non-sports programming in both measures.

All told, CBS was up 48 and 64 percent from last Thanksgiving.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The match-up between the Giants and the team from Washington delivered Thursday Night Football‘s best fast nationals of the season (14.8 mil/4.4).

THE CW | Supernatural (1.2 mil/0.3) and Arrow (1.1 mil/0.3) both tumbled with originals.

