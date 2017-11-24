Mystery Science Theater 3000 Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Mystery Science Theater 3000 acolytes had reason to be extra grateful this Thanksgiving: Netflix on Thursday renewed the rebooted revived cult fave for a second season (or 12th season, if you’re thinking cumulatively). TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The streamer made the announcement (which you can watch above) at the conclusion of the annual holiday marathon on YouTube. While there’s no specific timetable for the release of the new episodes, Netflix teased that the show — featuring hosts Joel Hodgson, Jonah Ray and Felicia Day — would return “in the not-too-distant-future.”

The inaugural season of Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return launched last spring, nearly two decades after the original series concluded.