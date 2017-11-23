TVLine Readers Give Thanks for Arrow Romance, Thrones' Arya, Supernatural Resurgence, Sense8 Movie and More

Since it seems like there are currently about 15,749 shows on the air and/or in production, it makes perfect sense that this year, you, our dear TVLine readers, would be feeling thankful for a veritable cornucopia of treats.

And now that Team TVLine has shared its small-screen gratitude, it’s time to highlight the 2017 programs, storylines and actors that you are happiest to have enjoyed/be enjoying. From Once Upon a Time‘s reboot to Orphan Black‘s swan song to Tom Welling’s super comeback, you flooded our inbox with a wide range of deserving suggestions. You also dished out extra helpings of the unexpected, giving thanks for the (syndicated) return of a classic TV series and a Netflix feature that has changed your life.

