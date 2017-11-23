The Four Promo: Diddy Touts Fox's Battle of 'Vocal Gladiators'

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and record label executive Charlie Walk are here in a new promo to lay out the premise for The Four: Battle for Stardom, Fox’s upcoming singing competition.

Premiering Thursday, Jan. 4 and adapted from an Israeli format, the series “begins where the other shows end,” with a quartet of finalists already culled from a nationwide talent search. Those singers then fight each week to defend their coveted positions, as newcomers try to knock them out of the competition. The prize for the last singer standing is to have the aforementioned panel of “elite starmakers” guide their career.

To audition for The Four, visit TheFourMusic.com.

