It's Official: Seth Meyers to Host the 2018 Golden Globes

Late Night frontman Seth Meyers has formally closed a deal to host the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday. The 2018 telecast is set for Sunday, Jan. 7 on NBC.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

It’s official: @sethmeyers is hosting the #GoldenGlobes Sunday, January 7! See you there! https://t.co/u1PtZN08eg — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 23, 2017

It was first reported that Meyers was in consideration for the Golden Globes gig on Nov. 20. Meyers’ relationship with NBC dates back to his days as cast member and head writer of Saturday Night Live. He’s been the host of Late Night, which follows Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, since 2014. He succeeds Fallon, who hosted the Globes in 2017.

What’s your take on Seth Meyers hosting the Globes: too safe, too politically edgy or just right? Cast your vote in the comments.