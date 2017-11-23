Rise Trailer: NBC's Music-Themed Drama Is More FNL Than Glee

Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can’t… not sing?

NBC on Thursday released the first extended look at its music-themed midseason drama Rise and it has Friday Night Lights boss Jason Katims’ literal and figurative fingerprints all over it. Created by Katims, Rise tells the story of a high school teacher (How I Met Your Mother‘s Josh Radnor) in a working-class town who “sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school’s lackluster theater department.”

Earlier this week, NBC announced that Rise will air a special preview episode on Tuesday, March 13 at 10/9c, following the season finale of This Is Us. It will then usurp This Is Us‘ 9 pm timeslot moving forward.

