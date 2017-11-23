Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017: Awkward Turkeys, Sexy Santa and More

The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade went down Thursday morning with giant balloons, familiar faces and more lip syncing than a Britney Spears concert.

And although it was light on drama this year — #neverforget the great Savannah Guthrie/Miss Piggy feud of 2016 — we still found plenty to discuss. Like when Al Roker asked Colin Donnell about his show, Chicago ED. Or when Girl Meets World‘s Sabrina Carpenter got upstaged by the Pillsbury Doughboy. (OK, maybe there was some drama, after all.)

