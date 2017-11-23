Ratings: Charlie Brown Leads Quiet Thanksgiving Eve, CBS Dramas Steady

ABC’s broadcast of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this Wednesday drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating, down 7 and 15 percent from last year but still leading the night in the demo.

Closing the network’s night, leading out of sitcom reruns, a special 20/20 did 3.6 mil and a 0.8.

Over on all-originals CBS, Survivor (7.4 mil/1.4) slipped to season lows yet drew the night’s biggest audience, while SEAL Team (7 mil/1.1) and Criminal Minds (6.3 mil/1.0) managed to hold steady.

Elsewhere, The CW’s iHeartRadio thing (1.23 mil/0.4) was up a bit from last week’s Riverdale/Dynasty average…. NBC’s special installation of The Wall did 4.5 mil/0.8, followed by the Thanksgiving-themed SNL clip show’s 3.7 mil/1.1.

