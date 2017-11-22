Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon to Star in Holiday Parade Parody for Amazon

Resolving to laugh more in 2018? Amazon is looking to get your new year started off right, then.

The streaming service has tapped former SNL castmates Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to star in a send-up of local TV coverage of holiday parades: The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish, with Ferrell and Shannon playing peppy parade hosts Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, respectively. The one-off special, produced by Funny or Die, will stream live on Monday, Jan. 1 at 11 am ET/8 am PT, right alongside the real Rose Parade coverage.

According to Amazon’s tongue-in-cheek press release, Cord and Tish have been hosting the Rose Parade together on local TV for 25 years, and this special is their first chance to present their well-honed banter to a worldwide audience. Cord is described as a “health and fitness expert” who has “authored over 30 books on subjects as diverse as diet and dressing for success.” Tish is also a bestselling author and a Miss America runner-up, with a fondly remembered two-episode stint on L.A. Law to her credit as well.

Amazon also released a teaser video for the Rose Parade special, where Cord is not at all happy with his entrance music: