TVLine Is Thankful For: Grey's Scenery, Outlander Reunion, Timeless Renewal, Flash Fun, Late-Night Hosts and More

This Thanksgiving, Team TVLine did the nearly impossible: single out what we’re most thankful for from among the small screen’s many, many offerings in 2017.

This year, the much-anticipated Outlander print shop reunion and Star Trek: Discovery‘s blastoff lived up to our high expectations (phew!), while the Will & Grace revival made us chuckle all over again — and boy, did we need that laugh. What TVLine Is Thankful For (2017) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

We’re also thankful for Grey’s Anatomy getting some fresh air, Riverdale‘s deliciously dark sophomore year and Master of None‘s spectacular Season 2. And while we’re at it, let us express our gratitude for underrated gems like Halt and Catch Fire, Sweet/Vicious, The Exorcist and Midnight, Texas.

What follows is the fare that TVLine Founder/Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello, Editor-at-Large Matt Webb Mitovich, Executive Editor Kimberly Roots, Senior Digital Editor Andy Swift, Senior Editor Dave Nemetz, West Coast Editor Vlada Gelman and Staff Editor Ryan Schwartz have singled out as deserving of special kudos. (Coming Thursday: What you the TVLine readers were thankful for in 2017.)

Flip through the gallery above (or click here for direct access), then tell us what you think of our Thanksgiving spread.