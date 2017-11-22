Rick and Morty Thanksgiving Video Welcomes Back Fan-Favorite Character

Rick and Morty fans no longer have to wait until Season 4 (whenever that decides to happen) to see one of their favorite forgotten faces.

A new video posted to Adult Swim’s YouTube channel on Wednesday reveals the untold story of Mr. Poopy Butthole, who briefly appeared in the post-credits scene of the Season 3 finale, only to reveal that a lot had changed for him since we saw him last.

Thanks to this video, emotionally titled “The Poop in My Pants,” fans can feel like they were there for all of Mr. Poopy Butthole’s major milestones — graduating high school, falling in love with the woman who would become Mrs. Poopy Butthole, owning a variety of pets and, finally, welcoming his first child into the world.

