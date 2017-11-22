SVU Planning Harvey Weinstein Scandal Episode in Season 19

The headline-ripping continues: An upcoming Law & Order: SVU episode will be based on Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and the sexual assault allegations made against him.

The fictionalized account will center on rape culture but till transpose the action to the airline industry, EW.com reports. The series’ writers were working on the story when the Weinstein news broke.

The episode is slated to air sometime in 2018.

Weinstein, of course, has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by several women in the entertainment industry, many of whom spoke about his alleged behavior in New Yorker and New York Times stories in October.

Among the fallout from the stories: Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, and Amazon dropped its forthcoming, Weinstein-produced drama series starring Julianne Moore and Robert DeNiro.