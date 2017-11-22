Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: How Is an UnSub Delivering So Many Exclusives?

This week’s episode of CBS’ Criminal Minds is speaking TVLine’s language — excluuuusives! — by serving up a serial slayer who has quite the knack for delivering headline-worthy “first looks” at his/her heinous handiwork.

In the Season 13 episode “Neon Terror” (airing tonight at 10/9c), the BAU team is called in to investigate an UnSub in Miami who sensationalizes his sordid crimes by feeding the local media exclusive footage. In the exclusive sneak peek above, JJ and Luke (played by A.J. Cook and Adam Rodriguez) survey the latest kill before offering a theory on how the press is getting regular, near-immediate alerts. If the UnSub isn’t a “first responder” in the traditional, life-saving sense, perhaps he or she is… what? Press play above to hear Luke’s theory.

Want more scoop on Criminal Minds, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.