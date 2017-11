Eleanor Shellstrop is extending her stay in The Good Place. (Well, the “Good” Place. You get it.)

NBC on Tuesday announced that it’s renewing the Kristen Bell/Ted Danson comedy for a third season. The Good Place aired its fall finale on Nov. 8 and will return for the second half of Season 2 on Jan. 4 (8:30/7:30c).

Your thoughts on the show’s renewal? Drop ’em in a comment below.