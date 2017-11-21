Quantico Adds Musician Alan Powell

Quantico devotees, meet the owner of those “cinderblock fists” we’ve heard so much about.

Musician/actor Alan Powell will play Mike McQuigg in the upcoming season of the ABC drama, our sister site Deadline reports. Powell will be a series regular on the show.

The character of Mike, teased in a recent Ask Ausiello, is an undercover operative who has worked for years to infiltrate a southern white supremacist collective. He’s got swagger and skills, and he’s good with his hands in a fight (and, because this is Quantico, we assume other places, too). He joins up with Alex and the gang when they need someone who has intel and experience related to the hate group.

Powell’s small-screen work includes Nashville and the Lifetime movie A Deadly Affair. He’s also appeared in feature films including Christmas in the Smokies and The Song. He also is a former member of the Christian pop band Anthem Lights.

Powell is the second major addition to the spy drama’s forthcoming season: Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth) also recently joined the series as Jocelyn Turner, a deaf ex-FBI agent who will work with Alex, Ryan et al.