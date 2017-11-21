Fox's LA to Vegas Lands on Tuesday

Fox’s LA to Vegas has set Tuesday nights as its destination, premiering Jan. 2 at 9/8c.

The Mick at that point will move back a half-hour to the 9:30 time slot, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine goes on its annual hiatus (after airing its winter finale on Dec. 12).

From executive producers such as Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Steve Levitan (Modern Family), LA to Vegas is a workplace comedy about an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take a no-frills round-trip flight from [see title] with one goal in mind – to come back a winner.

The series stars Dylan McDermott (The Practice), Kim Matula (UnREAL), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), Nathan Lee Graham (The Comeback), Olivia Macklin (The Young Pope) and Peter Stormare (Prison Break).

As previously reported of Fox’s midseason plans, The X-Files will return Wednesday, Jan. 3, leading into the new series 9-1-1, while the singing competition The Four will debut Thursday, Jan. 4.