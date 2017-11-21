Report: Chicago P.D. Star Jason Beghe's Anger Issues Led to Sophia Bush's Exit

Sophia Bush‘s mysterious departure from Chicago P.D. last spring was reportedly due in part to the behavior of costar Jason Beghe.

According to our sister site Variety, NBC investigated Beghe last year after receiving multiple complaints about the actor’s volatile behavior on set. He was subsequently reprimanded and assigned a coach to help him deal with his anger management issues. Variety says Beghe’s “behavior played into [Bush]’s decision to leave” the series.

“When it was brought to our attention that there were concerns about inappropriate behavior on set, we promptly began an investigation in partnership with Human Resources and all parties involved,” said representatives for NBC, Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment in a statement. “As a result of the investigation, we have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported.”

Beghe, meanwhile, released his own statement acknowledging his anger management issues. “I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” he said. “I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one. It is a source of great pride for me to be part of Chicago P.D.’s incredible cast and crew. I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused.”

Back in October, Bush cryptically addressed her P.D. departure for the first time on social media. “Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show,” she wrote. “I left because I wanted to. End of story.”