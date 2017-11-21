Designated Survivor: Breckin Meyer to Play Kiefer's Brother in Season 2

President Tom Kirkman’s first family is about to get a little bigger.

Breckin Meyer has signed on to join the Season 2 cast of ABC’s Designated Survivor, according to our sister site Deadline, in a recurring role. He’ll play Tom’s younger brother Trey Kirkman, a successful finance whiz who’s an outgoing free spirit — in other words, not a lot like Tom. He and Tom have been estranged for years, but he becomes an important confidante for his brother after they reconnect.

Meyer, known best for film roles like Clueless and Road Trip, starred opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar on TNT’s courtroom comedy Franklin & Bash, which ended a four-season run in 2014. Other recent roles include Family Guy and Second Chance.

Designated Survivor, currently airing its sophomore season Wednesdays at 10/9c, stars Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, who was thrust into the Oval Office after a terrorist attack left the U.S. government in shambles. Co-star Natascha McElhone is slated to exit the show at midseason, with Sutherland’s 24 co-star Kim Raver joining the cast with a major arc later this season.