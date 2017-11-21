Brooklyn Nine-Nine Sneak Peek: Jake and Amy Give Thanks for Holiday Booze

Thanksgiving is almost here… and don’t forget to be thankful that you don’t have parents like Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Jake and Amy’s.

Tonight’s Turkey Day-themed episode (Fox, 9:30/8:30c) finds the newly engaged couple hosting their parents for a first-ever holiday dinner together. But in the exclusive clip above, Jake and Amy scramble to find a way to get their parents to bond. Amy suggests a game, but Jake remembers that his dad Roger (guest star Bradley Whitford) always got way too competitive playing “Adult Clue” with him when Jake was a kid. (“All the murder weapons were sex toys,” he notes.)

Amy’s dad Victor (guest star Jimmy Smits) is just as bad: We see a flashback to him taunting a poor old woman during a birdwatching tour. (“That’s the same bird I saw earlier! That doesn’t count!”) Out of options, Jake and Amy turn to the universal solution for holiday family dysfunction: lots and lots of alcohol!

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Tuesday’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, then hit the comments and tell us how thankful you are for Season 5 so far.