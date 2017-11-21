Alexander Skarsgård Joins Adaptation of John le Carré's Little Drummer Girl

Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) has been tapped to star opposite Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) in Park Chan-wook’s adaptation of John le Carré’s The Little Drummer Girl.

RELATEDBig Little Lies Eyes Spring Production Start for Season 2

A co-production between AMC, BBC One and The Ink Factory, the six-part miniseries follows Charlie, a brilliant young actress, as she strikes up an acquaintance with Becker, an intriguing stranger, while on holiday in Greece. Soon, though, it becomes apparent that Becker’s intentions are far from romantic. An Israeli intelligence officer, he entangles Charlie in a complex and high-stakes plot which unfolds as she takes on the role of a lifetime in the “theatre of the real.”

In a statement, Park Chan-wook said, “To play an enigmatic man who hides his true feelings deep inside, I couldn’t think of a more fitting actor. I believe Skarsgård’s growing depth as a great character actor and his soaring energy will elevate The Little Drummer Girl to a higher place.”

Production on the six-part mini-series begins early next year.