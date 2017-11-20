Supergirl Sneak Peek: Is Sam's Mother Hiding the Truth About Reign?

Sam may literally be an alien from another planet, but as you’ll see, she’s not the real monster in her family.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c), during which Sam turns to her adoptive mother (Pretty Little Liars‘ Betty Buckley) to learn the truth about her upbringing — specifically, why she’s suddenly displaying super-human abilities.

Unfortunately, Sam’s mom isn’t much of a talker — unless she’s given an opportunity to judge her daughter, in which case you can’t shut her up. When she blanks on Ruby’s name, for example, she tells Sam, “I’ve never met the girl, so I don’t think you should expect me to keep her name straight.”

