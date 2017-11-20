Ratings: Sunday Night Football Surges, American Music Awards Steady

ABC’s coverage of the American Music Awards on Sunday drew 9.1 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, adding 10 percent more eyeballs versus a year ago while holding steady in the demo. American Music Awards 2017: Best and Worst Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Leading unto that, The Toy Box (3.5 mil/0.6) ticked up with its sophomore finale.

Over on NBC, Sunday Night Football’s Eagles/Cowboys match-up did 18.8 mil and a 6.2, surging 24 percent from last week’s fast nationals to mark the telecast’s biggest audience since the Sept. 10 season opener and the best demo number since a week after that, on Emmy night.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Wisdom of the Crowd (6.3 mil/0.8) and Madam Secretary (6 mil/0.7) each ticked up in the demo, while NCIS: Los Angeles (6.8 mil/0.7) slipped to series lows.

FOX | Ghosted (2 mil/0.8) slipped to series lows, while Last Man on Earth (1.6 mil/0.7) appears to have tied series lows. Bob’s Burgers did 2.4 mil/1.1, The Simpsons 2.7 mil/1.1 and Family Guy 2.1 mil/0.9.

