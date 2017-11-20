Hey Arnold! Returns in The Jungle Movie — Watch a Nostalgic Sneak Peek

You’ll be happy to know that in the 10+ years since Hey Arnold! wrapped its run on Nickelodeon, Helga G. Pataki’s love for the show’s titular football-headed hero has only grown.

But Helga obsessively pining over her childhood crush is only one thing you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive first look at Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie, which premieres Friday at 7/6c.

You’ll also see the whole gang — including Arnold, Gerald, Stinky and Sid — taking off for the jungle, where a class trip quickly turns into an adventure to find Arnold’s long-lost parents.

Hit PLAY on the sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Hey Arnold!‘s upcoming revival movie below.