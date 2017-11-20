Harley Quinn Animated Series Ordered for DC's Upcoming Streaming Service

Harley Quinn is ready for her close-up.

The iconic Batman villain, regularly seen catering to the Joker’s every whim, is finally getting her own solo animated series, our sister site Deadline reports. The half-hour action-comedy Harley Quinn, which will feature appearances by some of Harley’s villain friends (and frenemies), has received a 26-episode order and will debut on the still-untitled DC streaming service.

The project hails from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, the executive producers of NBC’s ill-fated Powerless, and Warner Bros. Animation’s Dean Lorey.

According to the report, Margot Robbie — who famously portrayed Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, and will appear in several spinoff movies — is being asked to voice the character in this new animated series.

RELATEDTitans Casts Ryan Potter as Beast Boy

Harley Quinn is the streaming service’s third official series order, joining Greg Berlanti’s live-action Titans drama and the revival of the animated Young Justice.

Your thoughts on Harley Quinn, as well as Robbie’s potential voice-casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.