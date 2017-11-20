Harley Quinn Animated Series Ordered for DC's Upcoming Streaming Service

Harley Quinn is ready for her close-up.
The iconic Batman villain, regularly seen catering to the Joker’s every whim, is finally getting her own solo animated series, our sister site Deadline reports. The half-hour action-comedy Harley Quinn, which will feature appearances by some of Harley’s villain friends (and frenemies), has received a 26-episode order and will debut on the still-untitled DC streaming service.
The project hails from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, the executive producers of NBC’s ill-fated Powerless, and Warner Bros. Animation’s Dean Lorey.
According to the report, Margot Robbie — who famously portrayed Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, and will appear in several spinoff movies — is being asked to voice the character in this new animated series.
Harley Quinn is the streaming service’s third official series order, joining Greg Berlanti’s live-action Titans drama and the revival of the animated Young Justice.
