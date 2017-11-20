Charlie Rose Suspended by PBS, CBS After 8 Women Accuse Him of Sexual Harassment — Read His Apology

Charlie Rose says he’s “greatly embarrassed” after multiple women accused the 75-year-old newsman of sexual harassment.

In a shocking new report from the Washington Post, eight women have come forward with similar stories about the CBS/PBS anchor acting inappropriately; stories of his behavior include Rose making sexually inappropriate phone calls, exposing himself and groping women without their permission. The accusations range in date from the 1990s to 2011.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said in a statement to the Washington Post. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.”

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior,” he continued. “I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

Rose concluded, “I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”

Shortly after news of Rose’s allegations broke, PBS announced it is halting production on the anchor’s self-titled interview show, while CBS News has also suspended him from his regular duties.