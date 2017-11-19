Quotes of the Week: Young Sheldon, The Orville, Flash, Scandal and More

With just four days remaining until Thanksgiving, we’re feeling particularly grateful for the 20 terrific sound bites featured in our Quotes of the Week.

This time around, we’ve got a nod to Grease‘s Thunder Road scene on Riverdale, an uncomfortable family reunion on Scandal, a glimpse into Jake Peralta’s DVR on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and an identity crisis for Ghosted agent Max Jennifer. Quotes of the Week for Nov. 12, 2017 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Also included in this week’s roundup: double doses of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Grey’s Anatomy.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!