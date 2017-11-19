Sara Ramirez Has No Regrets Leaving Grey's Anatomy, Says It Was 'Absolutely' the Right Decision

Sara Ramirez has a total of zero regrets about her decision to leave Grey’s Anatomy last year after more than a decade of playing Callie.

In a new interview with EW.com, the actress — who returns to TV tonight via a series-regular gig on CBS’ Madam Secretary (10/9c, CBS) — said her choice to move on was “absolutely” the right one, calling her post-Grey’s hiatus “a really full year-and-a-half” that allowed her to take “a step back from the industry… and get even more clear about things that are important to me.”

Asked whether she’d be open to slipping back into Callie’s medical scrubs at some point in the future, Ramirez told the site, “When [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes] and I last spoke, we agreed to keep the conversations going, and she knows I’m open to keeping those conversations going.”

Back in August, Grey’s exec producer/director Debbie Allen told TVLine that there were “no plans at the moment” for Callie to resurface, adding, “We love her and we miss her, [but] there’s been no discussion of it.”