Here’s a sentence you probably didn’t expect to read in 2017: Diana Ross won big at the American Music Awards.

Not only did the Motown legend receive the AMAs’ coveted Lifetime Achievement award — previously bestowed upon the likes of Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston and Prince — during Sunday’s ceremony (hosted by her daughter, black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross!), but she also put on a performance of some of her biggest hits.

More than four decades after winning her first AMA, Ross returned to the stage to bless us with new renditions of “I’m Coming Out,” “Ease on Down the Road” (from The Wiz), “The Best Years of My Life” and more. Watch footage of Ross’ performance below (which we’ll replace with an official video, should one become available):

At the end of the medley, Ross invited her family members — including Ashlee Simpson! #neverforget — onto the stage, at which point she accepted the Lifetime Achievement award. “This is all about love,” she said. “This says it all. This is my family. And I’m sending out love to all of you, my global family.”

