In addition to performing for the first time on American TV, boy band BTS made history on Sunday as the first K-pop group to play the American Music Awards.

Formed in South Korea in 2013, the group — which includes members Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — has already sold millions of songs and albums worldwide, and is finally breaking out here in the United States.

“To call these guys international superstars feels like an understatement,” The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart said while introducing the group towards the end of ABC’s three-hour broadcast..

Watch footage of BTS performing “DNA” below (which we’ll replace with an official video should it become available):

–

And this is actually BTS’ second major American award show moment this year; the group won Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in May.

Your thoughts on BTS’ “DNA” at the AMAs? (Yikes, that was a lot of acronyms.) Grade the group’s performance below, then drop a comment with your full review.