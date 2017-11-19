American Music Awards: 15 Best and Worst Moments From The Ceremony

Kelly Clarkson transported us back to 2003. Pink scaled the side of a building. Tracee Ellis Ross was just so happy to be there.

The 2017 American Music Awards were broadcast on ABC Sunday night, and the three-hour ceremony featured moments both impressive (seriously, Pink did acrobatics on a hotel!) and underwhelming (we were all rooting for you, Selena Gomez!) American Music Awards 2017: Best and Worst Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

We narrowed down those 180 musical minutes into a slideshow of 15 highlights and lowlights from this year’s AMAs. Among the moments we included: Jamie Foxx’s solemn cold open, Imagine Dragons’ memorable performance with Khalid and… whatever Nick Cannon was wearing.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks for the AMAs’ best and worst moments, then hit the comments with your own!