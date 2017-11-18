Night of Too Many Stars: Jon Stewart 'Joins' Game of Thrones, Sam Bee Flips the Bird, J.J. Abrams 'Spoils' Star Wars

Jon Stewart on Saturday night called on a few famous friends for a very worthy cause.

Night of Too Many Stars brought out a bevy of Daily Show alumni, as well as the likes of Robert De Niro, J.J. Abrams, Billy Crystal, Michael J. Fox, Sarah Silverman, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many more to raise awareness/money for NEXT for AUTISM, a non-profit organization that "transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs."

Last week, HBO — which broadcast the event live from New York’s Madison Square Garden — announced that embattled comedian Louis C.K. would no longer participate in the special as a result of the sexual misconduct scandal swirling around him. For the most part, his peers sidestepped the elephant in the room (save for one non-specific quip from Chris Rock).

Peruse the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to view highlights from the silly/spirited event. And should you feel the desire to learn how you can donate, visit TooManyStarsHBO.com.